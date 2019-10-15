|
Mr. Robert Everett Weaver, age 81, of Mendon, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born May 27, 1938, in Delton, a son of the late Merle and Bessie (Henry) Weaver.
Bob worked as a millwright and in his later years in maintenance for Lear Corporation of Mendon for 33 years. He was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church, where he was very active. On Aug.18, 1956, Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mrs. Carol (Buyce) Weaver. Bob cherished his family, especially his many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in passing by a son, Guy Weaver, in 2001; and a daughter, Cindy Sussdorf, in 2018.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Carol Weaver; a son, Bob Weaver Jr; daughters Lisa (Mark) Thompson, Laurie (Bob) Beldon and Melissa Weaver-Carpenter; a son-in law, Max Sussdorf; 32 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Hohner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Crossroads Missionary Church, 22605 M-60, Mendon, with Pastor Bruce Moore and Pastor Austin officiating. Interment will follow at Battle Creek Memorial Interment will follow at Battle Creek Memorial Park Cemetery, Battle Creek, following services.
Memorials made in Robert's memory may be directed to the family, c/o Carol Weaver. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and church. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 16, 2019