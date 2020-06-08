Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert J. Byler, 70, of LaGrange, Ind., died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his granddaughter's home in Angola, Ind.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange. A viewing will be held noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.





