Robert J. Byler
Robert J. Byler, 70, of LaGrange, Ind., died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his granddaughter's home in Angola, Ind.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange. A viewing will be held noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
