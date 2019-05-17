Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
(517) 369-4075
Robert J. Green

Robert J. Green Obituary
Robert J. Green, 79, of Bronson, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with the Rosary to begin at 7 p.m.
Robert was born June 9, 1939, in Bronson, to Peter and Frances (Smoker) Green. On June 9, 1972, he married Mable Hoard in Bronson.
Mr. Green was a lifelong farmer, owning and operating his own family farm. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, where he served as an usher and was active in Knights of Columbus. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who truly loved his work as a farmer, but his family always came first. His great-granddaughters were his pride and joy.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mable; his children, Connie (Edward) Caudill of Bronson, Raymond Green of Bronson and Robert (Holly) Green Jr. of East Leroy; his grandchildren, April (Josh) Smith, Joseph (Alyssa) Swain, Jessica Fisher, Zack Caudill, Ben (Cassey) Caudill, Adam (Julia Munson) Sanders, Matt Sanders, Tyler Sanders and Amanda Sanders; great-grandchildren Zaidlyn and Aliana Swain, and Ashlynn and Colton Fisher; and his dog, Lexi. He was preceded in death by brothers John and Norman Green; and an infant son, Steven Green.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 18, 2019
