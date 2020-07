Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert John (Bobby) Hawkins, 65, of Constantine, passed away Friday, July 17, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Visitation will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Attendance inside is limited to 10 people at a time. Masks are required. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Peek Cemetery.

