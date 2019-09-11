Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grace Christian Fellowship Center
300 Timothy
Sturgis, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Grace Christian Fellowship Center
300 Timothy
Sturgis, MI
View Map
Robert J. Schwartz


1962 - 2019
Robert J. Schwartz Obituary
Robert James "Bobby" Schwartz, age 57, of Leonidas, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Portage.
He was born Jan. 25, 1962 in Sturgis, a son of Eli and Clara (Mast) Schwartz.
Robert graduated from Colon High School with the class of 1980 and had lived in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Florida for a few years before moving back to St. Joseph County.
He has been employed for Burr Oak Tool in Sturgis for the past 15 years as a hydraulic tech and previously worked as a cabinet maker for Crest Homes and Vanguard Industries.
On Nov. 18, 2005, he married his best friend and soulmate Stephanie White, in Sturgis.
Robert had a good sense of humor, enjoyed making people laugh and was very quick with a good comeback. He loved to cook, especially if it was an old-fashioned recipe or something he could smoke or cure. He also enjoyed his truck and guns, spending time with his grandchildren and he adored his family, especially his wife, Stephanie, whom he adored. Robert had a kind heart and will be missed by all his family and many friends.
Surviving are his wife, Stephanie; a stepson, Zachary (Angela) Shephard of Raeford, N.C.; four grandchildren: Kalysta, Chase, Andrew and Adalia; his parents, Eli and Clara Schwartz; five brothers; seven sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives 2-5 p.m. Friday at Grace Christian Fellowship Center, 300 Timothy, Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert James Schwartz will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial donations may be directed to Michigan Gift of Life, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
