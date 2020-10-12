Robert Leroy Grimm, 80, of Three Rivers, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Three Rivers Health in Three Rivers, MI.
Robert was born June 7, 1940 in Bucyrus, Ohio the youngest sibling of five to Orville and Laurena Mae (Riddle) Grimm. He lived in Bucyrus, Ohio until he reached adult age, when he traveled to Michigan, where he met his life partner, Marva Dicken, who preceded him in passing. She was the love of his life and they are now reunited again for eternity.
Robert was an early childhood polio survivor. Through his courage and perseverance, he overcame those obstacles to lead a rewarding life. He was blessed with five wonderful children: Penny, Robert, Kelly, Todd, and Spencer, furthered by grandchildren: Ashley, Becky, Thuryl Jr., Megan, Joshua, Aaron, Brittany, Brooklyn, and Katy; and he was great-grandfather to: Miles, Spencer II, Claire, Landree, Elliott, and Emett. His Daughter Penny preceded him in passing.
Robert led a rewarding business career. Educated at DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago and Western Michigan University, he put those skills to work at Dock Foundry Company for over 25 devoted years. He loved working for the foundry and cherished his many years of service, retiring as their Vice President of Finance.
Robert loved sports. Unable to play them due to his polio, he took his talents to coaching youth baseball & basketball. He devoted 15 plus years of his life in this capacity, teaching the value of teamwork, humility, and the rewards of hard work to the youth at that time.
Robert was of high moral character entrenched with integrity, honesty, selflessness, respectfulness, and authenticity. Conflict was a stranger to Robert but had visited him from time to time. He had the emotional intelligence to bring closure to those controllable to him, and left this world holding no grudges with those where conflict could not be resolved. He thought highly of, and very much loved, his brothers and sisters and all they accomplished in their lives.
In addition to his cherished family mentioned above, Robert leaves his memory behind to his loving siblings: sister Bonnie and brothers Jim and Chester "Bud". He is preceded in passing by his sisters Mary Jane and Joann. He sends his love to all his children's spouses, extended family members, along with the many friends and acquaintances he has met along the way. Special thanks to those who watched over Robert during the past several years to include, but not limited to, his property owner, neighbors, and various community service organizations.
Per Robert's request, cremation has taken place and will be joined with Marva's ashes, where they will be placed at the Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
