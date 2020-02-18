Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. McDaniel


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. McDaniel Obituary
Robert Leslie McDaniel, age 79, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at his home in Constantine.
He was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Bloomfield, Ind., a son of the late Ervin and Sarah (Bland) McDaniel.
On Sept. 23, 1960, Robert married Della Marchand.
He had resided in Constantine for the majority of his life. He loved coon dogs and hunting in his younger years. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, was a member of the NRA and enjoyed discussions about the Jehovah Witnesses faith.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Della McDaniel; two sons, Bill (Connie) McDaniel and Bob McDaniel, both of Constantine; two dogs, Rowdy and Star; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harry (Marion) McDaniel of Constantine; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Martin Lee McDaniel; a daughter, Sherrie Lynn Brown; a granddaughter, Tara Sparks; two brothers; and three sisters.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Those wishing to make a memorial donation please consider Hospice of South West Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -