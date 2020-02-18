|
Robert Leslie McDaniel, age 79, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at his home in Constantine.
He was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Bloomfield, Ind., a son of the late Ervin and Sarah (Bland) McDaniel.
On Sept. 23, 1960, Robert married Della Marchand.
He had resided in Constantine for the majority of his life. He loved coon dogs and hunting in his younger years. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, was a member of the NRA and enjoyed discussions about the Jehovah Witnesses faith.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Della McDaniel; two sons, Bill (Connie) McDaniel and Bob McDaniel, both of Constantine; two dogs, Rowdy and Star; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harry (Marion) McDaniel of Constantine; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Martin Lee McDaniel; a daughter, Sherrie Lynn Brown; a granddaughter, Tara Sparks; two brothers; and three sisters.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Those wishing to make a memorial donation please consider Hospice of South West Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 19, 2020