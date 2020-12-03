1/1
Robert M. Foster
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Michael "Mitch" Foster, age 63, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1957 in Battle Creek, a son of Gerald G. and Maxine Virginia (Reed) Foster.
Mitch was a lifelong Burr Oak and Sturgis area resident and a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1975.
On April 15, 1978, he married Connie Dodson in Burr Oak. She preceded him in death Aug. 17, 2014.
Mitch owned and operated Foster Lawn Care and Snow Plowing. He also had been employed by Burr Oak Tool, Foster Wood Specialty and Hi-Tone Cleaners.
He was a member of Eagles Lodge #1314 and Loyal Order of Moose #574, Harley-Davidson Owners Association and Heritage H.O.G. Chapter #2115. Mitch enjoyed hunting, fishing, for many years fishing in local bass tournaments, throwing darts and attending mountain bike races to watch his grandchildren participate. He was a talented drummer and in his younger years played in several bands. Mitch had hobbies and interests, but what he loved was time with his family, especially his grandchildren, in whom he took such great pride.
He is survived by two sons, Greg Foster of Sturgis and Jerry Foster of Burr Oak; five grandchildren, Easton, Cadence, Spencer, Max and Marshall; a sister, Danielle Garzelloni of Chicago; two brothers, Robert (Susan) Foster of Sturgis and Rob Baad of Colon; a sister-in-law, Wanda Foster of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his mother, Josephine Garzelloni; and a brother, Michael K. Foster.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, the family has chosen to have a private visitation, and private graveside service and burial will t
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mitch's memory consider the charity of one's choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where relatives and friends may share memories and leave condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
I so sad that my cousin Mitch has passed away. My condolences to his family.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020
I so sad that my cousin Mitch has passed away. My condolences to his family.
Debbie Reed
Family
