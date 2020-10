Robert Neil Baxter, age 83, of Colon, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home. A short visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Colon Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow starting at 11 a.m.. A luncheon will take place as well following the service. The family has requested all in attendance to wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines as best as possible. Online: Schipperfneralhome.com.