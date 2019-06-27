|
|
Robert (Bob) Neihardt passed away April 19, 2019, with his wife, son and daughter by his side. He was a wonderful person who will be missed greatly.
Bob was born Oct. 17, 1932, in Superior, Wis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Edelgard, who resides in McCordsville, Ind., along with his two children, Steve (Lisa) and Debbie Sweet (David). His younger sister Alice Rice of Scottsdale, Ariz., and his younger brother Joe Neihardt (Bev) of Clearwater, Fla., also survive. His older sister Georgia Pope preceded him in his passing. He also had four grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Andrew and Rachel; six nieces; and two nephews.
Bob spent his early years growing up in Wall Lake, Ind., with his family and friends, working and supporting the family farm. Bob graduated from Brighton High School with the class of 1950. Following graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Academy from 1951-55. He achieved Airman 2nd Class and received a National Defense Service Medal for good conduct.
After Bob's tour in the Air Force, he moved back to Orland, Ind., near his family. A short time later, Bob met the love of his life, Edelgard, at a Brighton High School basketball game. It was love at first sight and they were married soon after on Nov. 25, 1956.
Bob was employed by Kirsch and Sutton Tool Companies, retiring in 1994 after a 39-year career. During retirement, Bob liked to travel, often visiting his children, grandchildren, his brother and sisters. He enjoyed spending his time with his family on vacations, fishing and following his favorite sports teams. He attended First United Methodist Church and was highly involved in several church activities, including church usher and Methodist Men.
Bob was a true family man who was happiest when he was spending time with his many friends, laughing and joking, loving life and Edel's cooking.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Alzheimer's Fund in Bob's name. Following the service, the family will place his remains at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Ind. Later, there will be a celebration of Bob's life at Pokagon State Park in Angola, Ind. (Lower CCC shelter).
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 28, 2019