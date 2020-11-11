Robert Ronald Hoffine, age 78, of Sturgis, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Constantine, a son of the late Lloyd and Elsie (Furman) Hoffine.
Bob resided in Constantine and Sturgis his entire life.
On July 17, 1981, he married Ethel Beatrice Dost in Sturgis. She preceded him in death February 24, 2020.
Bob retired from White Pigeon Paper Company in White Pigeon following more than 40 years of dedicated employment. He also had worked at Constantine Creamery in Constantine. Following retirement, he was a driver for Dave Smith Pontiac in Sturgis for several years.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sturgis, Eagles Lodge #1314 and served as a volunteer fireman with Constantine Fire Department. Bob enjoyed repairing lawn mowers, bowling, fishing, playing golf, camping and was a loyal fan of the Detroit Lions. He and Ethel had traveled to nearly all the 50 states. Bob was always willing to give of his time to others and for many years volunteered with Commission on Aging, driving individuals to hospitals for medical appointments.
He is survived by a son, Jeffery Hoffine of Three Rivers; a daughter, Laurie Ramirez of Sturgis; a step-daughter-in-law, Jackie (Jeff) Brown of Sturgis; two stepsons, Michael A. (Patti) Jernagan of Sturgis and Rod W. (Marta) Rynearson of Kalamazoo; two grandchildren, Katie and Carrie Choamownuong; four step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) McMillan of Rockford, Daniel Jernagan of Homer, Ranae (Derek) Hoeft of Brighton and Shawn (Leigha) Jernagan of Sturgis; eight step-great-grandchildren, Jake Pelkey, Brandon Pelkey, Emma Danielson, Journey Mae Jernagan, Kaelum Patel, Brecken Hoeft, Brodie Hoeft and Aleigha Jernagan; two sisters, Jeanne Ruth Edgerton of Peoria, Ariz., and Mary Ann Bickle of South Carolina; a brother, Jack Kid Hoffine of Douglas, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a stepson, Glen Jernagan; his parents; three sisters, Barbara Hoffine, Betty Lou Leister and Violet May Hoffine; and two brothers, Harry Otis Hoffine and Harold Lloyd Hoffine.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. The Rev. Carl Litchfield will officiate.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Hoffine's memory consider Hope for the Animals of SJC, 25420 Mintdale Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091; Alzheimer's Association
200 Turwill Lane Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI, 49006; or American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
