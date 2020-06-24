Robert W. Briggs
1919 - 2020
Robert W. Briggs, age 101, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
He was born Jan. 4, 1919, in Jackson, a son of the late Clyde R. and Blanche Marie (DeBolt) Briggs.
Mr. Briggs had resided in Sturgis since 1950. On Oct. 12, 1940, he married Helen I. Osborn in Jackson. She preceded him in death Nov. 8, 2015.
Mr. Briggs was a talented tool and die maker by trade and had been employed by Sturgis Tool & Die for 17 years, Harter Corporation for five years and Grav-i-Flo Corporation for 10 years.
Bob was proud to have served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy, earning the rank of Third Class Petty Officer. He was a life member of Neuman-Wenzel Post #73 American Legion and B.P.O.Elks #1381. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and boating.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Barbara Ann Kafil of Kalamazoo; a granddaughter, Stacey Renee Holtz of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family memorial graveside services and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Briggs' memory consider Thurston Woods Village, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
