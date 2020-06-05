Robert Wagner
1950 - 2020
Robert "Lynn" Wagner, 70, of Colon, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020, at his home in his sleep.
He was born March 23, 1950, a son of Robert and Velma Wagner.
Robert enjoyed entertaining friends and family on his pontoon boat with his beloved dog, Jesse. He loved fishing and hunting and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed gardening and canning. He was a great cook and loved to try new recipes and share them with friends. "Bob," as he was known around his home, will be missed by his lake family as he and Jesse would make visits often. His phone calls and text to family will also be missed.
Robert is survived by ason, Robert (Kimberly) Youmans; a daughter, Katrina Wagner; grandchildren Cierra (Cody), Levi, Kasen, Madelyn (Nick), Gabriel, and Destinee; great-grandchildren Connor, Melanie and Easton; and many close friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; a sister (Kay), and a brother (Larry). A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Whitley Memorial Funeral Home, 330 N. Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo, MI. 49007. Online: www.whitleymemorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
