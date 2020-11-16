Roberta Sue (Murray) Markley, 84, of Coldwater, and formerly of Shipshewana, Ind., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Masonville Place Assisted Living, following a lengthy illness.
She was born June 2, 1936, in Shipshewana, Ind., to Willard and Ruth (Metz) Murray Sr.
Roberta worked with Westview School Corporation for 40 years as a bus driver. She also worked as a paraprofessional for Westview in the special needs program.
She was a lifelong resident of Shipshewana until the last few years, when she moved closer to her daughter. She enjoyed her time spent with all of her grandchildren and looked forward to her trips to Florida. She was a person who enjoyed many hobbies and crafts over the years. Roberta was active in many organizations, such as Shipshewana Area Historical Society, and was an active member of Scott United Methodist Church.
Surviving Roberta are her children, Jerelyn (Jim) Spangler of Pioneer, Ohio, Randy (Deb) Markley of Sarasota, Fla., JoDee (Don) Hooley of Ocala, Fla., and Janelyn (Curt) Albright of Coldwater; six grandchildren, Brett (Ashley) Markley, Cody Markley, Jordan Mazzoni, Alexis Mazzoni, Jesse (Morgan) Albright, Madelyn (Nathan) Beers, Christopher Hooley and Andrew Hooley; nine great-grandchildren; and a very special companion, Cooper the cat; plus many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Martha Kindig, Ethel Mae Neeb, Vera Knowles, Rachel Celmer and Pauline Murray; and brothers Roscoe Murray, William Murray, Willard Murray Jr and Brice Weddle.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at the funeral home. The Rev. Brett Stevens will officiate, and burial will take place in Keightley Cemetery, Shipshewana, Ind.
Lastly, the family would like to thank Masonville Place and ProMedica Hospice for their wonderful care of Roberta.
Memorial donations may be contributed to Roberta's memory to Masonville Place, 150 Northshore Drive, Coldwater, MI 49036; or Shipshewana Area Historical Society, PO Box 929, Shipshewana, IN 46565.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.