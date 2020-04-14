|
Rodney Gene Day, age 62, of Burr Oak, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1957, in New Castle, Ind., a son of the late Donald and Hazel M. (Proctor) Day. Rodney resided most of his life in Burr Oak.
Rodney had been employed for many years at Sturgis Foundry until the closing of the company. While at the foundry, he was highly active in the union, at one point holding the office of vice president.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and gardening. He especially loved raising hybrid long-stem roses and had crossed roses to develop a very rare blue rose. He also enjoyed raising rabbits.
He is survived by a son, Justin (Kalyn) Day of Sturgis; a daughter, Jessie (Kevin) Caudill of Ocala, Fla.; two grandchildren, Ethan and Kaylee; a sister, Diana (Roger) Booth of Indianapolis, Indiana; four brothers: Donald "Benny" (Judy) Day of Springport, Ind., his twin brother, Randy (Carol) Day of New Castle, Ind., David (Judy) Day of Canton, Ohio, and Phillip Day of Burr Oak; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Connie Eash, Donna Petty and Sharon Benton.
Due to current conditions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services and burial will take place at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. Pastor Kenneth Beverly will officiate.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which is entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where family and friends may leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 15, 2020