Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney G. Day


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney G. Day Obituary
Rodney Gene Day, age 62, of Burr Oak, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1957, in New Castle, Ind., a son of the late Donald and Hazel M. (Proctor) Day. Rodney resided most of his life in Burr Oak.
Rodney had been employed for many years at Sturgis Foundry until the closing of the company. While at the foundry, he was highly active in the union, at one point holding the office of vice president.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and gardening. He especially loved raising hybrid long-stem roses and had crossed roses to develop a very rare blue rose. He also enjoyed raising rabbits.
He is survived by a son, Justin (Kalyn) Day of Sturgis; a daughter, Jessie (Kevin) Caudill of Ocala, Fla.; two grandchildren, Ethan and Kaylee; a sister, Diana (Roger) Booth of Indianapolis, Indiana; four brothers: Donald "Benny" (Judy) Day of Springport, Ind., his twin brother, Randy (Carol) Day of New Castle, Ind., David (Judy) Day of Canton, Ohio, and Phillip Day of Burr Oak; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Connie Eash, Donna Petty and Sharon Benton.
Due to current conditions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services and burial will take place at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. Pastor Kenneth Beverly will officiate.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which is entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where family and friends may leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -