|
|
Roger Dewayne Hagen, age 58, of Burr Oak, passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 3, 1961, in Sturgis, a son of the late Ansel Lavern and Mildred Virginia "Ginger" (Koett) Hagen.
Roger was a lifelong Burr Oak resident, with the exception of the few years he lived in Sturgis.
On Sept. 25, 1982, he married Jeannie Singleton at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak.
Most of Roger's working life was involved in the construction industry. He was a self-employed building contractor, owning and operating Hagen Construction Company for 20 years.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and loved time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 37 years, Jeannie; a daughter, Crystal (Aaron) Whitley of Colon; a son, Jeremy Hagen of Burr Oak; five grandsons, Dominick and Camran Hagen and James, Chase and Trevor Whitley; two brothers, Michael Hagen of Sturgis and Gary (Phyllis) Hagen of Bronson; two sisters, Dolores Brown of Walkerville and Lynda Hagen of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Roger D. Hagen will be held at a 2 p.m. Sunday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. The Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann will officiate.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family, c/o Jeannie Hagen, 746 W. Front St., Burr Oak, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 11, 2019