Roger W Nettrouer

Roger W Nettrouer Obituary
Roger W. Nettrouer, 76, of LaGrange, Ind., died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Ind. Due to the social gathering restrictions, only 10 people will be admitted into the funeral home at a time. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. With the social gathering restrictions in place, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live. Burial will take place after the services at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
