Roland George Weidner, age 87, of Sturgis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Yonkers, N.Y., a twin son of the late Thomas F. and Flora B. (Blair) Weidner.
Roland's early life was lived in Yonkers, N.Y. When he was 15, the family moved to Sturgis, where he was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1953.
On June 26, 1954, he married Sallie R. Davis in Sturgis.
Roland was a Broker/Realtor, owning and operating TLC Real Estate in Sturgis along with his wife for 43 years. Prior to beginning his career in real estate, he had worked at Formed Tubes, National Carbon Coated Paper Company and Sturgis Register Division.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sturgis, where he was soloist and member of the choir for 43 years, served as a youth group counselor for 10 years and served as janitor of the church and youth house for 10 years. He also was a longtime member of Sturgis Kiwanis Club.
Roland was raised a Master Mason in 1972. He was a member of Meridian Sun-Eagle Lodge #49 F&AM, serving as Worshipful Master in 1982, 1983 and 1984. He was a member Scottish Rite 1972, Sturgis Shrine Club and the Fire Truck Brigade, the York Rite and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 66 years, Sallie; two daughters, Connie (John) Griffith and Laurie Weidner, both of Sturgis; a son, Thomas Weidner of Grand Rapids; great grandson Jack Griffith; sisters-in-law Judy (Larry) Wallman and Gwen Davis; brothers-in-law Donald Davis, David (Chersie) Davis and John (Roseann) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant twin brother.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Roland George Weidner will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. Services will begin with a Masonic memorial by Meridian Sun-Eagle Lodge #49 F&AM immediately followed by religious services. The Rev. Sue Babb will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Weidner's memory consider Shriners Hospital, 233 Fulton Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503.
