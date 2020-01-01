|
Ronald L. Good passed away Dec. 28, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
He was born March 22, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio. Ron was a resident of Sturgis from 1966-1999; Summerfield, Fla., from 1999-2009; and Murfreesboro, Tenn., 2009-2019.
Ronald graduated from South High School in Youngstown in 1948 and attended Bowling Green State University. Thereafter, he honorably served America in the Korean War with the Army Corps of Engineers for two years.
He began his career as a heavy equipment operator in the construction trades before joining GF Corporation (Youngstown, Sturgis) climbing to operations manager. He subsequently joined Harter Corporation (Sturgis) and served as its vice president of operations, retiring in 1990. During retirement, he consulted with a number of companies, most notably Grahl Inc. of Germany.
Ronald pursued a multitude of activities throughout his life, but had a passion for sports and entertaining, attending many professional and college football and baseball games. Although his love was for the Ohio State Buckeyes, he attended nearly every Notre Dame football game each fall for more than 20 years always, sharing those experiences with friends and family and, most of all, Paul and Carol Gatchell of Youngstown, his best friends of more than 75 years.
Ron enjoyed treating friends and family to many nights of dinner and music at Patterson Supper Club in Sturgis, as well as vacations in several exotic destinations.
Another zeal was Saturday mornings at the Elks Lodge shaking dice and sharing a burger with respected local business icons. He retained his Elks membership in Sturgis at the time of his passing.
He was proceeded in death by his nurturing grandmother Myrtle (McDonald) Velliquette, who parented him as a child; his mother, Margaret (MacDonald); a brother and a best friend, Charles Biddle; a son, Randall; and beloved wife, Rebecca Jean (Groves).
Surviving are sons Brian Good (Anne) of Bell Buckle, Tenn., and Gregory Good (Vicki) of Sturgis; daughters Kimberly Brining of Lexington, S.C., Jackie Davis of Lancaster, Calif., and Deanna Bryie of Sturgis; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Rest in eternal peace with all those who love you, for you truly were a man who did life his way ...
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020