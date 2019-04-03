|
|
Ronald LeRoy Magnus of Loudon, Tenn., passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.
Ron was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Coldwater,. His love story was timeless; meeting his bride, Sally Lou Weaver, in high school and marrying soon after. He received his degree of electrical engineering while attending both Michigan Tech and Tri-City University and was recruited by Dow Corning Corporation, where he enjoyed a 38-year career. He retired in 2001.
He was an active member and volunteered at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Loudon as their marketing director. It was his great pleasure to serve.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Loretta Magnus and parents-in-law, Howard and Elsie Weaver. He was an only child, but he will be missed by his extended family, especially his cousin, Sharon Bowman, all of Sturgis. He is survived by his cherished wife of 57 years, Sally Weaver Mangus; four children and their spouses, Terri Pasquini and husband Gerald, Tod Magnus and fiancee Kris Hawksworth, Tracy Molony and husband Robby, and Taryn Woods and husband Steve; seven grandchildren, Dante Pasquini, Tyler, Jake and Tanner Molony, and Stephen, Josh, and Mahlon Woods; and one really cute, micro-minnie Goldendoodle named Mia.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, with Pastor Brian Truog officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 260 Wade Road W, Loudon, TN 37774. The Magnus family would like to thank everyone for the compassion and loving prayers given by so many of his friends and loved ones. McGill Click Funerals and Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgillclick.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 4, 2019