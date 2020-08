Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronnie E. Odom, 70, of LaGrange, Ind., died Aug. 24, 2020.



Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Sturgis where services will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Luke Eicher officiating.



Cremation will follow.



Donations may be made to the family. Arrangements are being handled by Farrand Funeral Home of White Pigeon.









