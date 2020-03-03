|
Rosemarie E. Dibble, age 71, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Mishawaka, Ind., a daughter of Richard D. "Don" and Ruth W. (Wagner) Harker.
Rosemarie had resided in Sturgis for the past 42 years, coming from California. On Feb. 3, 1968, she married Thomas Dibble at Rosewood Wedding Chapel in Burbank, Calif.
Nearly all of Rosemarie's working life was in restaurant waitressing and management. She had been employed at several area restaurants, including Welch's Steak & Ribs in Sturgis and she also worked at Mercer's Meat Market in Sturgis.
Rosemarie enjoyed gambling and going to the casinos, playing bingo, traveling and dancing.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas; two sons, Bryan (Elaine) Dibble of Ann Arbor and Jesse (Anna) Dibble of Sturgis; five grandchildren, Kate Ankney, Kerragen Dibble, Lilly White, Caylie Dibble and Gaven Dibble; two great-grandchildren, Landon Ankney and Cason Ankney; three sisters, Shirley (Larry) Carter of Portland, Donna (Charles) Rogers of Battle Creek and Joyce (Fred) Mazonni of Sturgis; a brother, Rick (Michelle) Harker of Gainesville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Dibble's memory consider Bronson Trauma Surgery Services, 601 John St., 1st Floor, Kalamazoo, MI 49007; or , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 4, 2020