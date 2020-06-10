Roy A. Merritt
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy A. Merritt, 84, of White Pigeon, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, following a two-week illness.
He was born June 29, 1935, in Constantine, a son of Frank and Cora (Sawyer) Merritt. He live in the Constantine and White Pigeon area all his life and was a graduate of Constantine High School.
He was employed at White Pigeon Paper Mill for more than 40 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed the Old Timers meetings at the mill, fishing, hunting and tinkering.
He is survived by his four children, Jo Ann Vanderwall of Sturgis, Jackie Merritt of White Pigeon, Donald R. Merritt of Sturgis and Rex A. (Tammy) Merritt of Sturgis; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and four brothers.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday , June 12, 2020, with Pastor Michael Bender and Pastor Jeff Stutzman of Mottville Bible Church officiating. Interment will follow in White Pigeon Township Cemetery. COVID-19 safe precautions will be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved