Roy A. Merritt, 84, of White Pigeon, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, following a two-week illness.

He was born June 29, 1935, in Constantine, a son of Frank and Cora (Sawyer) Merritt. He live in the Constantine and White Pigeon area all his life and was a graduate of Constantine High School.

He was employed at White Pigeon Paper Mill for more than 40 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed the Old Timers meetings at the mill, fishing, hunting and tinkering.

He is survived by his four children, Jo Ann Vanderwall of Sturgis, Jackie Merritt of White Pigeon, Donald R. Merritt of Sturgis and Rex A. (Tammy) Merritt of Sturgis; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and four brothers.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday , June 12, 2020, with Pastor Michael Bender and Pastor Jeff Stutzman of Mottville Bible Church officiating. Interment will follow in White Pigeon Township Cemetery. COVID-19 safe precautions will be followed.

