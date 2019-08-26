|
|
Roy D. Oliver, 52, of White Pigeon, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, following an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 21, 1967, in Rensselaer, Ind., a son of Roger G. and Thelma (Ratliff) Oliver.
He was a resident of White Pigeon, coming from Bristol, Ind. He was employed in the maintenance department at Merhow in White Pigeon.
He is survived by his children, Sierra Hunt, Devin Hunt and Savannah Oliver; brother Roger and Ricky Oliver; a sister, Vicky (Robert) Greenwood; and his father, Roger G. Oliver. He was preceded in death by his mother.
A celebration of his life will take place 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Farrand Funeral Home, 300 N. Kalamazoo St., White Pigeon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 27, 2019