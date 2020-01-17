|
|
Roy R. Moore Jr., age 69, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Roy R. and Letha Elizabeth "Betty" (Stewart) Moore.
Roy resided in Sturgis since 1978, coming from California. His early life was lived in Ohio.
He was first married to Sharon Gaile Motheral on April 16, 1976, in Las Vegas. She preceded him in death June 24, 2000. On Aug.15, 2005, he married Rosella Frame in Centreville.
Roy retired from Oak Products in Sturgis following 30 years of dedicated employment.
Roy was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, earning the rank of Corporal.
He enjoyed automobiles, motorcycles, especially his Harley-Davidson, fishing with his grandchildren and hunting. Roy loved time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Rosella; two daughters, Debra (Anthony) Stuart and Sally Ann (Ryan) Boughton, both of Sturgis; two sons, Robert Eckman and Eric Moore, both of Sturgis; grandchildren, Brandon Webb, Christopher Eckman, Boe Eckman, Shane Boughton, Taylor Moore, Savanna Boughton and Jacob Moore; three sisters, Linda (Carl) Tilton, Kathryn Mulrooney and Kellie Moore, all of Green Bay, Wis.; a brother, Arthur (Jennifer) Moore of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; two brothers, Brian Moore and Patrick Moore; and a brother-in-law, Michael Mulrooney.
The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Roy R. Moore Jr. will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 and the U.S. Marine Corps honor guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Roy's memory consider , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 18, 2020