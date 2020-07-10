1/1
Royce D. Russell
Royce D. Russell age 57 of Colon, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Royce was born on January 15, 1963 in Bainbridge, Maryland, a son to Ronald and Doris (Burger) Russell.

Royce graduated from Morenci High School with the class of 1981. Royce worked for the last 20 years in management at Forest River Marine.

On November 27, 1982 Royce married his high school sweetheart, Diana Kings.

Royce enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, (especially on lake Michigan), and riding his Boss Hoss trike.

Royce is survived by his wife Diana Russell of Colon, children: Renee (Jerry) Merriam, Ryan (Beth) Russell and Phillip (Courtney Harris) Russell, mother Doris (Russell) Lambright, siblings: Rick (Becky) Russell of Centreville, Sandra (Gary) Lambright of Jonesville, Valerie (Chris) Strathman of York, PA and Robert (Marie) Russell of Bronson, grandchildren: Zachary, Mileena, Kaylynn, Khambri, Abigail, Addy, Bailey, and Karsyn, many nieces and nephews.

Royce was preceded in death by his father Ronald Russell, step father Fred Lambright, sister Rhonda Cutler, and brother Richard Russell.

Following in Royce's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life held at the Colon American Legion Post 454 on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1-6 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to the Russell family. Condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
