Ruby Mae Schwartz age 90 of Sherwood passed Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Ruby was born on February 14, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Daniel and Dena (Schwartz) Delagrange.
On June 23, 1955 Ruby married Chris A. Schwartz.
Ruby is survived by her son Amos C. (Ida) Schwartz, daughters: Leah (Levi) Graber, Ruby (Daniel) Wengerd, Kathryn (Daniel) Troyer, Dena Smith, Anna Troyer, Barbara (Eugene) Yoder, son in law Merlin Schwartz, 40 grandchildren, and 52 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Chris Schwartz, 7 sisters: Barbara, Leah, Rosa, Margaret, Esther, Dena and Edna, 2 brothers: Constine, and Joseph, 1 grandson Michael Troyer, 6 great grandchildren: Chris, David, Ernest, Marcus, and Barbara.
The Schwartz family will receive friends and relatives at the Community Youth Center 59321 Nottawa Road Centreville, MI 49032 Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 2-8 PM. A funeral service will follow Thursday, August 27, 2020 also at the Community Youth Center with Bishop Ben Schwartz officiating. Arrangements are also available at Schipperfuneralhome.com.