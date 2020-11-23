Russell E. Carpenter, age 69 years, of Archbold, passed away Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. He was born May 31, 1951, at Sturgis, MI, the son of Joseph and Vera (Franks) Carpenter. He was a 1969 graduate of Colon High School in Colon, MI, and married Bonnie Felton on April 1, 1972 in Telford, PA. He lived in the Pettisville\Archbold area since 1984, and worked at Sauder Manufacturing and Nofziger Trucking. Russell enjoyed people, mission work, agriculture, gardening and helping his children. He was a member of Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children, Andrew (Heather) Carpenter of Malinta, Gina (Sheldon) Sutton of Rossville, GA, and Ryan (Megan) Carpenter of Kunkle; ten grandchildren, Abigail, Emma, Levi and Lydia Carpenter, Roman, Bronson, and Petra Sutton, Bailey, Lelah, and Cyrus Carpenter; one brother, Roger (Ann) Carpenter of Gridley, IL; two sisters, Nadine (Frankie) Finck of Gridley, IL and Evelyn (Al) Yoder of Shipshewana, IN.



He was preceded in death by his parent.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 5 PM at Solid Rock Community Church with Pastor Brad Faler officiating. Private interment will be in North Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Solid Rock from 3-5 PM on Tuesday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.









