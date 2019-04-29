|
|
Ruth Ann Horton, age 81, of Sturgis, passed away late Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born April 19, 1938, in Odessa, Texas, a daughter of the late Eva (Horan) Austin.
Ruth Ann resided in Sturgis since 1974, coming from Washington, Ind., and was a graduate with the class of 1956 from Dunkirk High School in Dunkirk, Ind.
On Sept. 20, 1959, she married Robert H. Horton in Dunkirk, Ind. He preceded her in death May 24, 2005.
Ruth Ann retired in 2007 from Katsco Credit Union in Sturgis, following several years of dedicated employment.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, where she sang in the choir and volunteered her time in the office. She also was a member of Thurston Woods Auxiliary and enjoyed crocheting. Ruth Ann had a love for dogs, especially her Shelties, and loved time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Shelia (Michael) VanMeter of Sturgis; a son, Robert Horton of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; two grandchildren, Douglas M. (Katelyn) VanMeter of Grovetown, Ga., and Katelyn N. (Edward) Scott of Holland; three great-granddaughters, Harper Elizabeth VanMeter and Collins Anne VanMeter, both of Grovetown, Ga., and Greyson Stone Scott of Holland; a brother, Johnny (Carol) Austin of Hartford City, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; her husband; and a brother and his wife, Kenneth and Carol Sue Austin.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside committal and burial of the ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., in Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Ruth Ann Horton will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. The Rev. Michael Wicks will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and sharing of a meal will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Horton's memory consider Thurston Woods Village Activities Fund, 307 N. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; or Sturgis Salvation Army, 105 N. Fourth St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 30, 2019