Ruth Margaret Bowman, age 99, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at The Oaks at NorthPointe Woods in Battle Creek.
Ruth (Becker) Bowman was born Oct. 22, 1921, to Rudolph and Anna (Becker) Brandenburg, in Sturgis. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1939. Ruth and Albert L. Bowman married May 5, 1940, at her parents' home. She resided at their farm in Fulton for more than 75 years.
Ruth belonged to Kalamazoo Farm Bureau, AARP and was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved entertaining and cooking meals for family, friends and neighbors. She was noted for her leg of lamb, deviled eggs, coconut cream and lemon pies, as well as famous oatmeal cake. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ruth is survived by her son Ronald Bowman of Fulton; grandson Rick (Jennifer) Bowman of Colorado; and granddaughters Sheri (Mike) Bredice of Bridgeman and Alyssa (Evan) Desjardins.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert, in 2003; two brothers; and two sisters.
Following Ruth's wishes, cremation as taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.