|
|
|
Ryan Daniel Barker, 20, of Westler Lake, Wolcottville, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, IN.
He was born on October 19, 1999, in Fort Wayne, to Andrew and Nikki (Sturgis) Barker.
A viewing will be held at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St, LaGrange, on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. social gathering restrictions will be in place. Due to the social gathering restrictions a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 30th at the St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, IN.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 28, 2020