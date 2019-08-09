|
|
Ryan James Allen, 26, of Sturgis, formerly of Bronson, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
Visitation for Ryan will take place 11 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Church of Christ at Bronson, with the funeral service immediately following at noon. Evangelist Mike Roberts will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Ryan was born March 15, 1993, in Coldwater, to Todd L. and Tammy M. (Knight) Allen. He was a 2011 graduate of Bronson High School.
He had worked as a truck driver at Excell Paving in Coldwater for the past year. Prior to Excell Paving, Ryan worked at Bogen Concrete in Sturgis as a laborer.
Ryan was very much the outdoors guy, as he could be found fishing or hunting. He a very funny guy with a huge heart and was always willing to help anybody in need. He enjoyed watching old western movies and listening to old country music. Ryan will be especially missed for his love of family and his two daughters.
He is survived by his daughters, Savannah Allen and her mother, Rachael Groff of Sturgis, and Avery Allen and her mother, Tiffany Mayer, of Sturgis; his mother and father, Todd and Tammy Allen of Bronson; his paternal grandfather and grandmother, Raymond (Beverly) Allen of Bronson; his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Knight of Hillsdale and maternal grandfather, Larry (Linda) Knight of Defiance, Ohio; and his siblings, Justin (Bricelyn) Allen of Bronson, Aaron (Tynesha) Allen of Coldwater and Alexis Allen of Bronson. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. Ryan was preceded in death by his Uncle Rex Allen.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.a
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 10, 2019