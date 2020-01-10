|
|
S. Bernard Brouse, at the end of a faith-filled life, passed to the Lord on Jan. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth E. Brouse; two children, Bonnie Coxhead and David Brouse; six grandchildren, Joy Roth, Jessica Biskup, Jenny Hamilton, Amanda Lawson, Noelle Brouse and Jonathan Brouse, nine great-grandchildren; and six stepsons and stepdaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Frederick Brouse and Flora (Bowser) Brouse;, his first wife, Georgia (Reid) Brouse; his second wife, Helena (VanZijp) Pet-Brouse; his daughter, Susan Gordon; his granddaughter, Jodi Lynn Coxhead; his brother, Leonard Brouse; and his sister, Joan (Brouse) Reeg.
Bernard grew up in Sturgis. He had a unique gift for drafting. As a student, he was selected to develop the plans for the first Sturgis High School football stadium. After completing his first year of engineering studies at Tri-State College, he decided to take his engineering insights and drafting skills to find work in Chicago. After working at Peerless Tool in Chicago, he landed a draftsman/engineering position at United States Steel Corporation. His engineering insights and technical skills enabled him to synthesize complex ideas to invent new machinery and tools. He was credited with fourteen patents while at US Steel, his proudest being an automatic wire tying and strapping machine used to bundle all sorts of products automatically.
In 1986, after he retired, Bernard moved to Flagler Beach, Fla., with his first wife, Georgia (Reid) Brouse, where she unexpectedly passed away two years after their move from Chicago. He decided to remain in Florida, where he met his second wife, Helena (VanZijp) Pet, and they married in 1989. They enjoyed 16 years of marriage. Through an acquaintance at church, Bernard met and eventually married Ruth (Wells) Lyons, in 2008.
Bernard is admired, respected and loved by his family and step-families. He served as a model for all about faith and the love of God. He often said that whenever he was in doubt or had a problem, he turned to the Lord. Those who know him have seen God's angels by his side. He frequently said that he is ready to see Jesus. We know he is in His loving arms today.
Memorial donations may be made in Bernard's memory to Oak Lawn Bible Chapel, 4259 W. 107th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. For online condolences, please visit Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/flagler-beach-fl/s-bernard-brouse-8983428.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 11, 2020