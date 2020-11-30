Sally Jo Woods, age 63, of Shipshewana, Ind., passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1957, in LaGrange, Ind., a daughter of the late Ernest and Nancy (Ludwig) Miller.
Sally resided most of her life in the Sturgis and LaGrange County area, with the exception of the 15 years she was traveling throughout the world with her husband as he served our country in the U.S. Air Force. The couple was stationed two years in England.
On July 1, 1977, she married Randy Woods at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis.
Most of Sally's working life was as a hairdresser and cosmetologist.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking and cooking, but what brought her true joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sally is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Randy; two sons, Shawn Michael (Angela Richards) Woods and Cliffton Mitchell Woods, both of Shipshewana, Ind.; four grandchildren, Hannah Kristine Woods, Alexander Michael Dean Woods, Stormie May Woods and Alehssa Woods; three sisters, Debbie, Donna and Mary; two brothers, Tom and Brian; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Kainen Woods; and two sisters, Laura and Myava.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Sally Jo Woods will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sally's name consider American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819 Atlanta, GA 31126.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and send condolences for the family.