Sally Lou Stevens, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Sally's home, 423 Center St., Sturgis.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Stevens' memory consider St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
