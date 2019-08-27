|
|
Sally Lou Stevens, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
She was born April 15, 1942, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Owen Henry and Maxine Pearl (VanDyke) Powers.
Sally was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1960. On Oct. 5, 1979, she married her Mr. Right, Leonard Raymond Stevens, in Niles. He died July 23, 2012.
Sally had been employed by Kirsch Company for many years until the company closed. Being one to appreciate opportunities, she took advantage of the retraining program offered by Kirsch Company by enrolling at Glen Oaks Community College, where she earned an associate degree. Following graduation, she accepted a position with the college, where she worked for several years.
Sally enjoyed Friday morning coffee at Five Lakes Coffee in Sturgis with her friends, many of them being former Kirsch employees. She was an avid, loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers and she loved time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelli (Joe) Brooks of Burr Oak; a son, Jeff Hepner of White Pigeon; a stepson, Scott (Debbie) Stevens of Manning, S.C.; three stepdaughters, Patricia (Rocky) Rhodes of Nashville, Tenn., Sandi (Bruce) VanEmon of Three Rivers and Miki Rees of Sturgis; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a beloved sister, Sue Bontrager of White Pigeon; lifelong best friend Marilyn Cookson of White Pigeon; her special friend who was like a daughter, Milinda Smith of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Amy Czajkowski of Bronson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Shirley Lutz.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Sally's home, 423 Center St., Sturgis.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Stevens' memory consider St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com ,where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 28, 2019