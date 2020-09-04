1/1
Samuel B. Carper
1936 - 2020
Samuel Burton Carper, 84, of Three Rivers, and formerly of Centreville and Constantine, passed away Sept. 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug. 15, 1936, in White Pigeon, a son of Payson and Bessie (Bowman) Carper. He attended White Pigeon schools and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for eight years.
On March 25, 1958, he married Patricia Hartzell in Centreville. She preceded him in death May 22, 2009. On Dec. 27, 2012, he married Joanna (Gross) Buscher Scott Drew.
Sam was a purchasnig agent for Burr Oak Tool for many years, retiring in 2007. He also owned and managed Meek's Mill in Constantine.
Surviving are his wife, Joanna Carper of Three Rivers; a son, Thomas (Debbie) Carper of Florida; a daughter, Gloria Stears (David Widmar) of Granger; stepchildren Brenda (Edward) Iannarelli of Florida, Patricia (Jack) Romine of Schoolcraft and Steven (Anita) Buscher of Centreville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; a daughter, Christine Arnold; a stepson, Randy Buscher; and seven siblings.
Relatives and friends will be received 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept.10 at Moorepark Community Church in Three Rivers.
Memorial contributions maybe given to Three Rivers Hospice or Moorepark Community Church. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Constantine
SEP
10
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Moorepark Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Constantine
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
