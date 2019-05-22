Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
(269) 651-3284
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Tullos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel D. Tullos


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel D. Tullos Obituary
Samuel Daniel Tullos, age 69, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born May 3, 1950, in Luise, Miss., a son of Sherman and Betty (Horton) Tullos.
Samuel was born and raised in Mississippi and worked as a migrant worker in the cotton fields as well as working in catfish ponds.
On April 22, 1972, he married Carol Merkle in Sturgis. While living in the Sturgis area, he was employed at Sturgis Foundry and help start and worked at Sturgis Iron and Metal.
He enjoyed watching Westerns on T.V.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; two sons, Samuel (Shannon) Tullos Jr. of Sturgis and Jessie Tullos of Three Rivers; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his mother, Betty Tullos of Sturgis; five brothers; three sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and an adopted daughter, Maylor Black, and her son, Daniel Black, who both are like family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman; a daughter, Hope Marie Bauder; and two brothers.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Samuel D. Tullos will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
His obituary also is at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now