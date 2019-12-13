|
Samuel Spicer, age 66, of Mendon, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 20, 1953, in Hyden, Ky., a son of the late Doc and Lizzie (Smith) Spicer.
Sam resided in Mendon since 1980. On March 22, 1975, he married Mary Warmack in Centreville,.
Sam was a talented welder and machinist by trade and retired from American Metal Fab Inc. in Three Rivers following 15 years of dedicated employment. He also worked several years at Meyer Hydraulics in Centreville.
He had a true appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 44 years, Mary; four daughters, Raquel Costello of Georgia, Betsy Spicer of Kentucky, Elizabeth (Josh) Smith of North Vernon, Ind., and Samantha (Rob) Klakamp of Freetown, Ind.,; two sons, Andrew Spicer of Springport and Dock (Naomi) Spicer of Leonidas; eight grandchildren, Jasmine, Samuel, D.J., Joshua, Caleb, Mia, Mary and Jackson; five sisters, Ruby Wells, Stella Powell, Faye Yoder, Jean Anderson and Mable Hemenway; a brother, Layton Spicer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Tyler Hinken; two sisters, Fannie Mulkey and Beulah Graber; and two brothers, Paul Spicer and Hayden Spicer.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Samuel Spicer will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow the service at Leonidas Cemetery in Leonidas.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o Mary Spicer to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 14, 2019