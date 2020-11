Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra J. Williams, age 71, of Three Rivers, passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Visitation will be held 11-1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A funeral service will follow starting at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Matteson Cemetery.

