Sandra "Sandy" Jean Swartzentruber, age 77, of Mendon, passed away in the early hours Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Dec. 15, 1941, A daughter of Frances and Helen (McElvain) Truckey.
Sandy was a longtime resident of Mendon, having graduated from Mendon High School WITH the class of 1959. She retired from Lear Seagler, now known as IAC. Sandy loved to paint and sew, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in her passing by her parents; and a brother, Frances "Little Jack" Truckey Jr.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughters, Julie (Tracy) Smith, Judy Hartman, Jennifer (Mike) Fuller, Janie (Joe) Ware and Rebecca (Brian) Witte; brothers Doug (Jan) Truckey and Dave (Jan) Truckey; 24 grandchildren; her best friend, Barb Schabes; and her loving fur baby, Rowdy.
In accordance with Sandy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Hohner Funeral Home.
Memorial donations made in Sandra's memory may be directed to the Swartzentruber family, in care of Julie Smith. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 28, 2019