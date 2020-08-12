1/1
Scott L. Stevens
1957 - 2020
Scott Lee Stevens, 63, husband of Debbie Dale Stevens, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Born May 16, 1957, in Sturgis, he was a son of Lelah Beers Palmer and the late Leonard Stevens. He loved riding his Harley-Davidsons and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years; a daughter, Maranda Stevens-Drenth (Arnold) of Manning; three sisters, Patricia Rhodes (Robert) of Nashville, Tenn., Sandra VanEmon (Bruce) of Three Rivers and Michelle Rees of Sturgis; a stepsister, Kelli Brooks (Joe) of Burr Oak; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Palmer; and his stepmother, Sally Stevens.
The family would like to request that memorials/donations be sent to the family at 5274 S. Brewington Road, Manning, SC 29102.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St., Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179, www.stephensfuneralhome.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
