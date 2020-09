Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott Michael Kinyon, 65, of Phoenix, died Aug. 25, 2020.

Private burial will take place at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Ind. Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is in care of arrangements.

