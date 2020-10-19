Scott W. Brown, age 83, of Sturgis, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
He was born April 10, 1937, in Sturgis, a son of the late Fred and Lena M. (Borgert) Brown.
Scott was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a 1955 graduate of Sturgis High School, where he excelled in track.
On June 21, 1958, he married Virginia L. Cook at the rectory of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Scott retired from Ross Laboratories in Sturgis following 41½ years of dedicated employment. At the time of his retirement, he held the position of crew leader of the processing department. Scott took great pride in being chosen to travel to Russia to assist in the building of a Ross Laboratories plant. During his working years he usually held a side job or two to assure Virginia could stay at home and care for their children. One of those jobs was working for over 25 years caring for the maintenance and cleaning of the office of Drs. Fiegle, Braham, Evans and McCullough. Following his retirement, he worked for several years as a driver for Dave Smith Pontiac in Sturgis.
Scott restored a Model-A Ford and was a member of the Antique Car Club. He enjoyed fishing and traveling, especially aboard cruise ships and he also enjoyed going to casinos. Scott was a gardener and had built two of the family homes and loved each of the many Schnauzers the family has had over the years.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 62 years, Virginia; a daughter, Julie Anne Brown of Sturgis; three sons, Scott Michael (Diane) Brown of Traverse City, Gregory Alan (Susan McClish) Brown of LaGrange, Ind., and Jeffrey Wayne (Jacalyn) Brown of Sturgis; nine grandchildren, Austin, Carter, Vanessa, Nathan, Sean, Ashley, Grant, Emily and Brian; a step-grandson, Shawn; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Knox and Logan; a brother, Lyman (Mary) Brown of Sturgis; longtime family friend Greg Persing, who Scott thought of as a fourth son; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Thomas and Russell Brown.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, limitation of people in the funeral will be followed and masks are required at all times. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Scott was a longtime supporter of Camp Fort Hill and the family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in his name to please consider Camp Fort Hill, c/o Sturgis Area Foundation, 310 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and send condolences to the family.