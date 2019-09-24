Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-293-6411
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Buelna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane M. Buelna


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane M. Buelna Obituary
Shane Matthew Buelna, 31, of Burr Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Dallas VA Medical Center in Dallas.

Shane was the beloved son of Melodie Hummer Frazin and Kevin Ivan Bird. He was born July 11, 1988, in Elkhart, Ind.

Shane honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear engineer. Shane was a lifetime learner and loved reading. He enjoyed traveling to many places through his books and his adventures. He once vacationed to Israel traveling the Holy Land, where one might say he overstayed his visa, in searching for his Lord and Savior. He had a love for sustainable civilization. Shane loved to bring people together. He was known as the glue that held his family and his friends together. He will be sadly missed.

Shane is survived by his parents, Justin and Melodie Frazin; his siblings, Brandy (Mike) Bird Ivens, Amanda Bird Krull of Arkansas, Benjamin Buelna, Jasmine Buelna, Tessa Buelna Clay, Kelsey (Clayton) Frazin Moss, John (Shawna) Spellins and Katie Frazin; his grandmothers, Lena Mae Bird and Rosie Hummer; his great-grandfather, Roger Birdsell; and his nieces and nephews, Nia, Liam, Kaylee, Michael, Eva, Aria, Andrea, Aubrey and Kevin.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with visitation 1-3 p.m., at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, Ind. The Rev. Ted Stanley from Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Inurnment will be private at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Friends and family are invited to a potluck luncheon at Willowdale Park Pavilion, 1320 Olive Ave., Elkhart, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to Life Changers Outreach Center.

Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
Download Now