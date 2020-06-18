Sharon A. Nash
1945 - 2020
Sharon A. Nash, 74, of Portage, and formerly of Centreville, passed away on June 10, 2020, at her home.
Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. June 23, 2020, at St. Clare Catholic Church in Centreville. Interment will occur in Prairie River Cemetery, Centreville.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
