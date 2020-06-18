Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon A. Nash, 74, of Portage, and formerly of Centreville, passed away on June 10, 2020, at her home.

Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. June 23, 2020, at St. Clare Catholic Church in Centreville. Interment will occur in Prairie River Cemetery, Centreville.

