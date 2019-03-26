|
Sharon Kay Davis, age 80, of Bellevue, Neb., and nearly lifelong Sturgis resident passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Nebraska.
She was born May 30, 1938 in Tiffin, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carl and Marge Bintz.
Sherry recently moved to Nebraska to be closer to family, especially her grandchildren. She lived most of her life in Sturgis and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1956.
On March 3, 1956, she married H. Jerry Davis in Sturgis. They enjoyed 43 wonderful years of marriage before Jerry's passing Oct. 21, 1998.
Sherry was employed by Sturgis Public Schools for more than 20 years as a paraprofessional, spending most of her time in kindergarten classrooms. She also worked many years part-time at Willer's Shoes in Sturgis.
Sherry was a member of Sturgis Kiwanaqueens, Sturgis Junior Women's League and volunteered many years at Sturgis Hospital.
She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Kristy Davis and Tracy (Joe) Lewis; six grandchildren, Ben (Dayna) Helmes, Brooke Lewis, Cody (Courtney) Lewis, Jesse (Jenny) Lewis, Matt Lewis and Natalie (Nick) Kroll; six great-grandchildren; and two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Patti Helmes; and one sister: Carla John.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Sharon Kay Davis's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Life Spring Church, 13904 S. 36th St., Bellevue, Neb.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is assisting the family with local arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sherry's memory consider Children's Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101; or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 27, 2019