Sharon K. Harker
1964 - 2020
Sharon Kay Harker, age 56, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 1, 1964, in Sturgis, the only daughter of Willard W. and Barbara J. (Backman) Harker.
Sharon resided most of her life in Sturgis.
Most of Sharon's working life was involved in the plastic industry. She had been employed by Midwest Plastics, Elkhart Plastics and also worked at VCI, the Sunoco gas station and Bleyco Paper Company.
She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, camping, going to the casino and loved time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her fiancé, Toby Presson; a daughter, Lisa (Fidel) Sanobal of Sturgis; a son, Josh (Brittany) Leonard of Colon; seven grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Marisol, David, Masyn, Andrew and Zander; three brothers, Joe (Tammy) Harker of Hammond, La., George Harker of Bronson and John (Angie) Harker of Sturgis; sisters-in-law Carol Harker or Shipshewana, Ind., and Annie Harker of LaGrange, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, William Harker and Ralph Harker.
The family will receive friends noon-4 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Private services will follow the service. Pastor Glenn Russell will officiate. In accordance with Sharon's wishes, cremation will follow the services. A gathering of friends and family to continue fellowship and share a meal will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Burr Oak Grange Hall, 106 S. Fifth St, Burr Oak.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
October 1, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
