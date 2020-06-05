Sharon Kay Longacre, 81, of Middlebury, Ind., and formerly of Burr Oak, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at her home, following a brief battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Sturgis, to Merle and Lorena (Garman) Kesslar. Surviving are a daughter, Lorrie Krontz, and a son, Lonnie Longacre, both of Middlebury; six grandchildren, Eric, Chelsea, Dani, Jesse, Brian and Jeff; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eldon (Phyllis) Kesslar of Homosassa, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Linda Niece; two grandchildren, Ryan and Mandy; two brothers, Jacques and Ronnie Kesslar; and a sister, Beverly Mingus.
Sharon had worked for many years at Ross Laboratories in Sturgis, prior to retiring in 1995. She had a true passion for nature and being outdoors. She enjoyed watching and spending time with all animals, including birds. She was known to have a green thumb and was very good at nurturing her house and garden plants, flowers and cactuses. She enjoyed traveling and cooking. She was a people person who loved to visit and help others, especially her grandchildren.
Visitation was held 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Funeral services followed visitation at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Family and friends gathered for a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday at Burr Oak Township Cemetery, Burr Oak. Services were conducted by the Rev. Gordon Henke.
Memorials may be given to Humane Society of Elkhart County or Salvation Army. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.