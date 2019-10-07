|
|
Sharon L. Klopfenstein, age 71, of Burr Oak, MI passed away Friday morning Oct. 4, 2019 at her home.
She was born May 5, 1948 in Kalamazoo, MI a daughter to the late Harold Largent and Loma (Stephens) Beck.
Sharon resided in the Kalamazoo and Vicksburg area until moving to Sturgis in 1977.
She was previously married to Victor Triezenberg. On Oct. 30, 1987 in Burr Oak, MI she married Kenneth Klopfenstein.
She had been employed for over 20 years at GM Litho which became LTI Printing in Sturgis, MI and then for 10 years at Great Lakes Sire Service in Burr Oak, MI.
Sharon enjoyed farm life and volunteering at the Miracle of Live Birth tent at the St. Joseph County Fair. She so adored her grandchildren and their friends and loved spending time with them and looked forward to the Wednesday hamburger nights, a tradition at "grandma Sharon's" for over 20 years.
Surviving are her husband of 32 years: Kenneth; 2 sons: Craig (Deedra) Triezenberg of Broomfield, CO and Keith (Judy) Triezenberg of Sturgis, MI; 2 Stepchildren: Kolby Klopfenstein and Kasey Klopfenstein; 5 grandchildren: Tori (Danny) Sanford, Maci Triezenberg, Kara and Kenzy Triezenberg, and Mariah Snyder; 1 great-grandchild on the way; her dog: Dudley; and 1 brother: Steven Largent of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father: Jerome Beck whom she was very close to, and 1 brother: Robin Largent.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date at the family farm. Memorial donations may be directed to the Burr Oak 4-H Club, envelopes are available at the Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019